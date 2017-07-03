If you love cats -- there's a festival for you in Denver

Courtesy: Denver Dumb Friends League

KUSA - If you're a cat lover, there's an event this weekend you won't want to miss.

The Denver Dumb Friends League is hosting its 9th annual CatFest this Saturday at the Quebec Street Shelter, located at 2080 South Quebec Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Dumb Friends League says the event if free, family-friendly, and will help cats and kittens find forever homes. Cat lovers of all ages can meet dozens of adoptable cats and kittens, enjoy clicker-training demonstrations, a photo booth, and get expert advice from animal behavior experts and veterinarians. There will even be local food trucks and you can shop for your feline friend at the "Meow Market."

The Dumb Friends League said in a release it has a set goal of 175 cat adoptions this week, leading up to CatFest on July 9, and will be offering waived adoption feeds for adult cats (1 year and older).

The Dumb Friends League will be closed on July 4.

