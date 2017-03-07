IHOP offers FREE pancakes with a purpose Tuesday

Calling all pancake lovers! Tuesday is National Pancake Day - and to celebrate IHOP is offering a FREE short stack of their Original Buttermilk Pancakes at participating locations.
These pancakes come with a purpose. IHOP hopes customers will make a donation to help children battling critical illnesses.
The company has partnered with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
In return for the FREE short stack - that usually costs around $4.79 - IHOP hopes you'll make a donation to one these charities.
Every stack served helps them reach their goal of raising $3.5 million for children.
Since National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP and guests have raised more than $24 million for charity.
DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK! National Pancake Day® is 3/7/17. 1 Free Short Stack. Dine-in. Participation & hours varies https://t.co/U6W5sUR8wR— IHOP (@IHOP) March 7, 2017
