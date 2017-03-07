KUSA
IHOP offers FREE pancakes with a purpose Tuesday

Megan Morris, KUSA 5:47 AM. MST March 07, 2017

Calling all pancake lovers!  Tuesday is National Pancake Day - and to celebrate IHOP is offering a FREE short stack of their Original Buttermilk Pancakes at participating locations.
 
These pancakes come with a purpose.  IHOP hopes customers will make a donation to help children battling critical illnesses. 
 
 
In return for the FREE short stack - that usually costs around $4.79 - IHOP hopes you'll make a donation to one these charities.
 
Every stack served helps them reach their goal of raising $3.5 million for children.
 
Since National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP and guests have raised more than $24 million for charity.

 

 

