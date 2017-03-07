IHOP offers FREE pancakes with a purpose Tuesday

Calling all pancake lovers! Tuesday is National Pancake Day - and to celebrate IHOP is offering a FREE short stack of their Original Buttermilk Pancakes at participating locations

These pancakes come with a purpose. IHOP hopes customers will make a donation to help children battling critical illnesses.

In return for the FREE short stack - that usually costs around $4.79 - IHOP hopes you'll make a donation to one these charities.

Every stack served helps them reach their goal of raising $3.5 million for children.

Since National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP and guests have raised more than $24 million for charity. DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK! National Pancake Day® is 3/7/17. 1 Free Short Stack. Dine-in. Participation & hours varies https://t.co/U6W5sUR8wR — IHOP (@IHOP) March 7, 2017

(© 2017 KUSA)