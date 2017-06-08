1 killed, dozens injured after church bus overturns

Church bus crash on Camp Creek Parkway & Merk Road in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- One person was killed and at least a dozen more were injured after a church bus overturned in Fulton County on Thursday.

According to Fulton County Police, the accident happened on Camp Creek Parkway at Merk Road just after 4 p.m.

SkyTracker 11 showed the bus overturned on the road. Another vehicle appeared to be heavily damaged.

Fulton County Police said that there were 38 people on the bus. In addition to one fatality, another person was critically injured, while 10 were said to be "walking wounded."

The bus was fromMt. Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Ala., The church's minister of education, Terry Slay, said that 11th and 12th grade students, along with some adults, were on the bus when the accident happened.

"We know there was a wreck, some injuries. Some critical," Slay said. "That’s all we know right now, we’re trying to get more information.”

The church posted a message on Facebook saying, "PRAY! One of the buses with the student ministry mission had an accident on the way to the Atlanta airport. Several serious injuries. Please pray for those injured and parents as they travel to Atlanta."

Camp Creek Parkway appeared to be closed in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene.

