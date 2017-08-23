International ad agency names new Colorado-based co-CEO

(Photo: Courtesy Crispin Porter)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Crispin Porter + Bogusky, an international ad agency, today named Erik Sollenberg as its co-global CEO, and said he will be based at CP+B’s Boulder office.

Sollenberg comes to the agency from Swedish ad firm Forsman & Bodenfors, where he has been chief executive for 14 years.

He will serve as co-CEO with current CP+B global chief executive Lori Senecal until she retires at the end of the year, at which time Sollenberg will become the sole CEO, the agency said. Senecal announced her retirement plans in May.

At Forsman & Bodenfors, Sollenberg oversaw global ad campaigns for such clients as Volvo, IKEA and Procter & Gamble.

