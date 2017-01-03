International Space Station passing in front of the sun Thursday morning

This composite image, made from ten frames, shows the ISS, with a crew of six onboard, in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly five miles per second, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, from Newbury Park, California. Courtesy: NASA

KUSA - This week some people living in the Denver Metro area will get a chance to get a special view of the International Space Station (ISS.)

The ISS will be passing in front of the sun Thursday morning.

The Denver Astronomical Society created this map showing the space station's path across the sun through Denver.

Map of the International Space Station's path across the sun in Denver. Map created by the Denver Astronomical Society.

People living within 14 miles of this line will get the best chance to view it, if the weather cooperates.

You will need the right equipment to view the solar transit - either binoculars with a solar filter or a telescope with an eye piece and solar filter. You must have a solar filter to protect your eyes.

"The sun is way too bright to look at without safe filters. It can actually cause blindness, either temporary, or in some cases, permanent damage to the eye," Ron Hranac, president of the Denver Astronomical Society said.

There are a few other challenges, besides the grim weather forecast,

"Even if somebody had some safe way to view the sun directly with a proper welding glass, such as number 14, or eclipse filter, or something else - it's going to be real, real dicey whether a person can actually see the tiny dot that's about one to two percent the size of the sun pass in front of the sun," Hranac said.

The other challenge is the ISS is moving so fast it will take less than a second to pass across the sun.

"It's going to take about .9 to .95 seconds for the transit to occur," he said. "So if somebody blinked or looked away from the eye piece momentarily there's a good chance of actually missing the transit."

The transit is projected to happen at 11:16 a.m. Thursday.

Hranac has this advice to get the best chance at spotting it.

"Start observing the sun 2 to 3 minutes before the predicted transit time, the reason is that prediction is just that it's a prediction and the actual time of the transit will vary somewhat along that path," he said.

"I hope Mother Nature surprises us with a hole in the clouds somewhere about the time this happens because it will be a lot of fun to see this in the Denver area," Hranac added.

While the ISS doesn't pass in front of the sun often, it does orbit the Earth multiple times a day - and you can spot it.

NASA has a website where you can find the best times, and places, to watch for the ISS.

