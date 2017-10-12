Internet debate: What color are these shoes?

KUSA - The debate is dividing the internet.
What colors are on these shoes?!
Teal and gray, right? Perhaps pink and white?
Decide for yourself...
The photo, posted to Twitter on Wednesday, is sparking lots of debate.
The internet has found what looks to be the shoes on the Vans website. If these are indeed the sneakers, they look to be "mahogany rose" (or pink and white?).
Of course, these sneakers aren't the first fashion item to cause an internet debate.
'The Dress' became part of internet history back in February 2015.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs