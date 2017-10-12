Internet debate: What color are these shoes?

What colors are on this shoe? Teal and gray? Pink and white? The debate is on. (Photo: Twitter)

KUSA - The debate is dividing the internet.

What colors are on these shoes?!

Teal and gray, right? Perhaps pink and white?

Decide for yourself...

What colour is this pic.twitter.com/uGflVxsAEt — the shoe thing (@TFILDOLANS) October 11, 2017

The photo, posted to Twitter on Wednesday, is sparking lots of debate.

ITS PINK & WHITE FIGHT ME — spooky lara (@fIawlessdolan) October 11, 2017

now that's beige and very light teal ? uh — c🌻 (@madsrabbits) October 11, 2017

The internet has found what looks to be the shoes on the Vans website. If these are indeed the sneakers, they look to be "mahogany rose" (or pink and white?).

Of course, these sneakers aren't the first fashion item to cause an internet debate.

'The Dress' became part of internet history back in February 2015.

