Blame Podcast Episode 13: Dreams and Decisions

BLAME EPISODE 13: DREAMS AND DECISIONS – Nearly a year after 9Wants to Know began asking questions about the 2001 death of Jill Wells, discussions are under way that could lead to an official acknowledgement of the problems with the case.



Jill was 37 the day she was shot and killed on an isolated ranch in Lincoln County. Her husband, Mike Wells, told authorities the couple’s 6-year-old son, Tanner, accidentally pulled the trigger, and the case was closed with little investigation.



Since then, all kinds of questions have come to light – about the life insurance purchased just weeks before Jill’s death, about marital problems and alleged affairs, about suspicions that this was no accident.



While it’s technically possible the case could be reopened, the fact that Mike Wells died in 2008 makes that unlikely.



But other things could be done, and officials in Lincoln County are discussing them.



Listen as 9Wants to Know reporter Kevin Vaughan and executive producer Nicole Vap discuss the newest developments.

BLAME is a podcast produced by the 9Wants to Know investigative reporting team at 9NEWS in Denver, Colo. Reporter Kevin Vaughan takes you along as 9Wants to Know investigates a mother’s death, her husband’s secrets and the lax police work that far too quickly accepted the story that the couple’s 6-year-old son was to BLAME.

It takes you back to the beginning, the day Jill Wells died and her husband Mike told authorities their son Tanner pulled the trigger, to re-examine the crime and ask investigators, family and friends the question: Who’s really to BLAME?

