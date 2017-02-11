KUSA
DOCUMENT: 2-page police report on Jill Wells' death

KUSA - Jill Wells was shot and killed at a rural ranch in Lincoln County on March 28, 2001. Her husband, Mike Wells, told investigators his son Tanner accidentally fired his rifle while they were targeting shooting, accidentally hitting his mother.

Lincoln County Sheriff LeRoy Yowell and Undersheriff Alan Yowell finalized their report on the shooting on May 23, 2001.

We've made the two-page report interactive to highlight some of the issues we've investigated. Click or touch the icons in the report to listen to specific parts of the 911 call and find items that we've uncovered. Mobile users can zoom in and out of the report. If you don't see the report, click here.

Listen to all episodes of BLAME

BLAME is a podcast produced by the 9Wants to Know investigative reporting team at 9NEWS in Denver, Colo. Reporter Kevin Vaughan takes you along as 9Wants to Know investigates a mother’s death, her husband’s secrets and the lax police work that far too quickly accepted the story that the couple’s 6-year-old son was to BLAME.

It takes you back to the beginning, the day Jill Wells died and her husband Mike told authorities their son Tanner pulled the trigger, to re-examine the crime and ask investigators, family and friends the question: Who’s really to BLAME?

Review key evidence in the case, meet the key players and learn more about the 9Wants To Know investigation into the death of Jill Wells on 9news.com/blame.

