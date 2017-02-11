KUSA
Close

Key players in the Jill Wells case, BLAME Podcast

KUSA 11:44 AM. MST February 11, 2017

KUSA - When investigating a story that has its roots in the distant past, it can be easy to lose sight of the human beings involved. Some have died, moved away, grown old or forgotten key events.

Throughout the podcast series BLAME, we introduce you to multiple people close to the family of Jill Wells and to those involved in both the short initial investigation of Jill’s death and the more in-depth investigation conducted in 2008 and 2009.

An introduction to BLAME Podcast and investigation

JILL WELLS

Born Jill Evenson in Sioux Falls, S.D., she was a registered nurse, wife of Mike Wells, and mother of two young sons, Tanner and Jacob.

MIKE WELLS

A native of Nevada, Mo., he operated his own construction business and married Jill in 1991, about two years after his first marriage ended in divorce.

TANNER WELLS

The older of Mike and Jill Wells' two sons. He was days from turning 7 years old on the day he was alleged to have accidentally shot and killed his mother. 

LeROY YOWELL

The Lincoln County sheriff from 1975 to 2007 and one of the two officers who responded to the scene of Jill Wells’ death.

ALAN YOWELL

LeRoy Yowell’s son and the longtime undersheriff in Lincoln County. He was the lead investigator of Jill Wells’ death.

PHOTO GALLERIES

Copyright 2016 KUSA

KUSA

DOCUMENT: 2-page police report on Jill Wells' death

KUSA

A 3D look at the cemetery where Mike and Jill Wells are buried

KUSA

Timeline: Events surrounding the death of Jill Wells

KUSA

Important locations in the Jill Wells case

KUSA

An introduction to BLAME Podcast and investigation

KUSA

Blame Podcast Episode 1: Accident or Murder?

KUSA

Meet the Blame team

KUSA

Where to find Blame

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories