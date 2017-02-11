Jill Wells was shot and killed on March 28, 2001. (Photo: Courtesy family)

KUSA - Blame, a 9Wants to Know podcast, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Jill Wells, who was shot and killed at a rural Lincoln County ranch on March 28, 2001.

Below, you’ll find what transpired in the hours after Wells’ death. Go to 9NEWS.com/Blame for a full look at the case and the people involved.

MARCH 28, 2001:

1:45 p.m.: Jill Wells is shot to death at a ranch in rural Lincoln County.

(Photo: Courtesy family)

1:48 p.m.: Mike Wells calls 911 to report the shooting of his wife, Jill.

2:11 p.m.: Lincoln County Sheriff LeRoy Yowell, Undersheriff Alan Yowell, and emergency medical technicians arrive at the scene. Jill Wells is pronounced dead.

(Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

2:30 p.m.: Lincoln County Coroner Don Bender is notified of Jill Wells’ death and responds to the scene.

Unknown time: Undersheriff Alan Yowell takes 16 photographs at the scene.

Undersheriff Alan Yowell, left, and Sheriff LeRoy Yowell, right, investigated Jill Wells' death. (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Unknown time: Undersheriff Alan Yowell speaks with Mike Wells and Tanner Wells about what happened.

Mike Wells, Jill Wells and their son Tanner. (Photo: Courtesy family)

Unknown time: Undersheriff Alan Yowell dictates details about the case into a tape recorder.

Unknown time: Coroner Don Bender transports Jill’s body to a funeral home in Hugo.

6 p.m.: Undersheriff Alan Yowell arrives home in Hugo after completing his investigation at the scene.

MARCH 29, 2001:

Unknown time: Undersheriff Alan Yowell takes photos of the four guns confiscated at the scene of Jill Wells’ shooting.

12:15 p.m.: Lincoln County Sheriff LeRoy Yowell and Undersheriff Alan Yowell release the guns to Mike Wells. A friend of his signs for them.

Unknown time: Coroner Don Bender signs Jill Wells’ death certificate, ruling the cause of death as “gun shot wound to the head” and the manner of death as “accident.”

BLAME is a podcast produced by the 9Wants to Know investigative reporting team at 9NEWS in Denver, Colo. Reporter Kevin Vaughan takes you along as 9Wants to Know investigates a mother’s death, her husband’s secrets and the lax police work that far too quickly accepted the story that the couple’s 6-year-old son was to BLAME.

It takes you back to the beginning, the day Jill Wells died and her husband Mike told authorities their son Tanner pulled the trigger, to re-examine the crime and ask investigators, family and friends the question: Who’s really to BLAME?

