Isaiah Bird

KUSA - The parents of a 10-year-old boy who died in 2014 after being discharged from the emergency room at Swedish Medical Center filed a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday against the hospital, a doctor and a nurse.



The suit was brought by the parents of Isaiah Bird, who died Christmas Eve, 2014, a day after collapsing at a Walgreens pharmacy.



An attorney for the family, David S. Woodruff, said that the boy had been seen in the Swedish emergency room and discharged about 40 minutes before he went into respiratory arrest at the Walgreens, suffering irreversible brain damage.



The suit names Swedish’s parent company, HCA Healthone LLC, as well as Dr. Jenna Greenfield and nurse Kathleen Carpenter.



Nicole Williams, a spokeswoman for Swedish, said she had not seen the suit and could not immediately comment.



The suit alleges that the boy was prematurely discharged from the emergency room.



Woodruff said the boy was first treated at his pediatrician’s office, where he tested positive for influenza. After he failed to respond to breathing treatments and experienced worsening symptoms, his father, , took him to Swedish.



The suit alleges the boy was discharged after about 90 minutes. He collapsed as his father was filling his prescription at the Walgreens.



His parents made the decision to remove him from life support on Dec. 24, 2014.



According to Woodruff, an autopsy confirmed that the boy had pneumonia and tracheitis, an infection of the upper airway, in addition to influenza. The suit alleges that illnesses were treatable.



