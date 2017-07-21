Caregiver savagely beaten to death

Harsono Harsono (Photo: 9NEWS)

Two men face murder and other charges in the savage beating of a caregiver – an attack that one of the men allegedly video-streamed to a friend.

“They sat there with pots and chairs and just kept hitting him and wouldn't stop,” said David Butler, who had been in a treatment center with one of the suspects and said he was sent a live video of the assault over Facebook. “That’s the moment I hung up to call the police about it.”

That video appears to no longer exist.

The bizarre incident occurred June 4 at an apartment in the 9100 block of East Florida Avenue, according to court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know.

Harsono Harsono, 61, suffered numerous injuries – paramedics rushing him to the hospital told detectives his “face was sliding off the skull” – and died a little more than a month later, on July 6. His death was ruled a case of “delayed complications from blunt force head injuries,” according to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Brad Baker, 20, and Bobby Chapman, 24, each face multiple counts of murder and assault as well as charges of robbery and auto theft.

Both men have court appearances scheduled Aug. 10.

The trouble started a little after 10 p.m. on a Sunday night.

Amanda Wolfgram and her husband, Eli, were in an adjoining apartment when they started hearing what she described as “loud noises – bangs on our walls.”

“So I put my ear to the wall,” she said. “I started hearing I'm going to kill you -- I'm going to kill you -- leave. And then we heard more bangs, so we called 911.”

She and her husband also saw a man leave, barefoot, and get into a van owned by Harsono. Someone else was also in the van, the Wolfgrams told police, and it drove off.

Officers looking around the apartment saw Harsono on the floor just inside a sliding-glass door. The officers entered, and Harsono was rushed to the hospital before ultimately succumbing to his wounds.

While officers were searching for the suspects, Baker called them and reported the Facebook video.

The van was located later that night, and Baker was arrested after he was discovered inside it. Chapman was arrested inside a nearby home.

Butler, who said he is bipolar and has anger issues, said he first got to know Baker when they were both in the same treatment centers.

A few months ago, Baker called him.

“I just hadn't heard from him in, you know, I don't know how long,” Butler said. “So I was just like, oh, hey, an old friend.”

The two had discussed getting together at some point.

Then came a phone call the night of June 4.

“He calls me one night and he's like, dude, I messed up,” Butler said. “I'm like, what are you talking about. He's like I'll call you back, give me just a sec.”

Butler assumed Baker may have “run away” – something he’d done in the past.

“Then he calls me back,” Butler said, “and he's like, dude, we just killed somebody. What are you talking about? You're – either you’re high or you’re making up a story or something. I don’t believe it.”

That call was done over a Facebook video service. And according to Butler, Baker walked from his bedroom and panned to show Harsono in the fetal position.

That’s the point where he knew it was real.

