Crews to get back to work after parking garage collapse

CENTENNIAL - Crews will likely get back to work after a partial collapse halted construction on a Centennial parking garage Wednesday afternoon.

Bruce Porter, vice president of the Weitz Company, says he expects crews to return to the garage at 9151 E. Panorama Drive Thursday afternoon.

“Out of abundance of caution, the job was shut down,” Porter said in an interview with 9Wants to Know Thursday. “It is likely that they will be back to work today.”

No one was injured when the five-story parking garage partially collapsed. Dry Creek Road was temporarily closed between Yosemite Street and Chester Street for the emergency response.

The Weitz Company is the general contractor for the construction project, and says the engineers are currently investigating the cause of accident. Federal investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are also expected to inspect the project.



“Anytime there is an issue like this, OSHA does an investigation,” Porter said.



9Wants to Know looked into the company’s history.

The Weitz Company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and, according to OSHA’s online database, has been inspected by the federal agency 55 times since 1999 with no violations.



