Former Jefferson County DA ticketed for drunk driving

Former Jefferson County District Attorney Scott Storey was arrested on New Year's Eve for suspicion of drunk driving. (Photo: Courtesy Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - Scott Storey, who served two terms as Jefferson County’s district attorney, was ticketed on suspicion of drunken driving on Saturday, 9Wants to Know has learned.



Storey, 69, served eight years as the top prosecutor in the First Judicial District, which also includes Gilpin County, leaving office in early 2013 after he was prevented from seeking re-election by term limit laws.



He stayed on at the office as a deputy district attorney.



Pam Russell, spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, said no decision had been made about Storey’s employment status.



Storey could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.



According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records, Storey was cited by Littleton police on a misdemeanor charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Littleton police Cmdr. Trent Cooper confirmed that officers from the department responded to a car crash about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of South Santa Fe Drive.



Storey was arrested at the scene and booked into the Arapahoe County jail.



