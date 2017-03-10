Former political director for Morgan Carroll charged after shooting

File photo of handcuffs (Photo: KUSA)

AURORA - A community activist and the former political director for Democratic congressional candidate Morgan Carroll is facing one felony and three misdemeanor charges after an apparent shooting and incident with a prostitute.

A complaint filed Thursday in Arapahoe County lists four charges, including illegal discharge of a firearm, patronizing a prostitute and criminal mischief.

According to the complaint, Hashim Coates "discharged a firearm into a motor vehicle..." and "unlawfully engaged in an act of sexual intercourse" with a prostitute.

Reached over the phone, Coates told 9WANTS TO KNOW he was the political director for State Sen. Morgan Carroll during her unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign, which she lost to 6th district Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Coffman.

According to Carroll's filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Coates was paid just short of $46,000 in salary and other expenses during her campaign.

He is also listed as a member of the Human Relations Commission of Aurora.

According to the city of Aurora, Coates has filed to run for city council in Ward III. Coates told 9WANTS TO KNOW he does not intend to run for city council.

As for the allegations, Coates said he would prefer to talk to his attorney before talking to 9WANTS TO KNOW.

Coates is scheduled for a court hearing April 21.

9NEWS called Sen. Carroll for comment but we haven’t gotten a response yet.

