Hit-and-run leaves 11-year-old with serious injuries

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 1:58 PM. MDT July 25, 2017

DOUGLAS COUNTY - An 11-year-old was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash near the Stonegate area of Douglas County on Tuesday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:42 a.m., the driver of a white Lexus CT200 with black stripes on the side struck the child then fled the scene northbound on Stonegate Parkway.

The four-door vehicle has Colorado plates and damage on the passenger side, including a broken mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 303-660-7500. 

