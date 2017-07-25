Hit-and-run leaves 11-year-old with serious injuries

(Photo: File photo)

DOUGLAS COUNTY - An 11-year-old was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash near the Stonegate area of Douglas County on Tuesday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:42 a.m., the driver of a white Lexus CT200 with black stripes on the side struck the child then fled the scene northbound on Stonegate Parkway.

The four-door vehicle has Colorado plates and damage on the passenger side, including a broken mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 303-660-7500.

Looking for a White Lexus CT200, Black Stripe down side, broken passenger mirror. Involved in Hit/Run that injured child in Stongate area. pic.twitter.com/96Tl1VTDS6 — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) July 25, 2017

