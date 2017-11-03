Man guilty of leaving scene after hitting bicyclist

63-year-old Stephen Tecmire (Photo: First Judicial District Attorney)

LAKEWOOD - A jury has found a Lakewood man guilty of running over a bicyclist then fleeing the scene before help arrived.

A Jefferson County jury heard testimony during the two-day trial that described the January 27, 2017 crash and the aftermath.

52-year-old Gary Suydam was riding a bicycle in the bike lane along eastbound 26th Avenue at Wadsworth Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Chelsey Brewer, who witnesses say was making a left turn at the intersection.

Suydam collided with the back of Brewer’s vehicle, and Brewer immediately stopped her car and went to check on Suydam, according to witnesses.

Moments later, a vehicle driven by 63-year-old Stephen Tecmire made the same left turn on Wadsworth Blvd and ran over Suydam as he lay injured in the road way.

According to witness accounts, Tecmire stopped his car for a short period of time, but fled before police or an ambulance arrived at the scene. Police later arrested Tecmire at his home.

As a result of his injuries, Suydam is now quadriplegic and confined to a wheelchair.

Tecmire was found guilty of leaving the scene with serious bodily injury, careless driving with injury, failure to display proof of insurance and no registration.

Tecmire could face up to six years in prison when he’s sentenced on December 14 at 10 a.m.

