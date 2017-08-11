Journals shed light on troubled teen who planned to attack her school

These images are taken directly from Miller's diary. (Photo: Provided to 9Wants To Know)

It was clear Friday why prosecutors took Sienna Johnson’s plans to commit murder at her high school so seriously based on the words of Johnson herself, in dozens of pages of her own journals, analyzed by 9Wants to Know.

Throughout her journals, Johnson plotted to “blow up” her school and contemplated killing her family. She wrote about meeting her school mate and co-conspirator, Brooke Higgins, and their plans to acquire guns to cause a massacre that would “lock my place in history forever,” as she wrote in one entry.

In her writings, Johnson describes herself as a hateful teenager filled with rage. The writings include what might be considered poetry, as well as some entries about her favorite movies and quotes from various songs. Primarily, the portions of the journals released to 9Wants to Know include Johnson's complaints about society, her family, her friends and high school.

She writes about getting high and breaking into another person’s garage to steal drugs. She also describes her own attempts at making and obtaining weapons to kill hundreds.

“I have finally met the perfect person!” Johnson writes. “Someone who is as angry as me, hates humankind as much as me, and someone who’s got what it takes to bring vista (sic) down. We are about to make this school a living (expletive) nightmare. God, Brooke and I will be unstoppable.”

Johnson writes in another entry, dated 12/9/2015: “We found someone who will hook us up with guns and we’re trying to decide what we are gonna get.”

In a separate entry, Johnson compiled a list, along with numbers that are presumably prices of different weapons she appears to be seeking out, including a website where guns are sold.

She continues the 12/9/2015 entry saying they’ve found someone who can help get guns and plan on purchasing a pistol.

“For the moment, we’ve decided to get a pistol with an extending clip,” the entry reads, in part. “Speaking of guns, I got my daisy powerline 304 airsoft gun today! We plan on practicing target shooting with BBs at coyote skate park during our off period on Thursday.”

The journal entries show that Johnson had been plotting a mass murder independently of Higgins, and considered a variety of means to complete the killing. In an entry dated 10/15/15, Johnson wrote: “Tonight, I showed my first sign of interest in actually proceeding to go through with this massacre that “will lock my place in history forever” I can’t wait!!! I’m making my first little homemade bomb not really a bomb, more like a toy or prank. I don’t care I’m just trying to get something to explode as a first test/experiment.”

Her other writings discuss how she hurt herself, her desire to die, and her desire to hurt other people and animals, including her family dog. These journal entries show detailed plans to kill many people and her attempts to complete that goal. They also describe a teenager in deep pain.

All of that was apparently important to Senior Chief Deputy Jason Siers, who prosecuted the case. In a statement sent to 9NEWS, Siers said, “This agreement strikes the balance of making sure the community is safe but not throwing away the key on Sienna.”

