Mom could be allowed to visit son she allegedly left in freezing car

26-year-old Nicole Carmon (Photo: Thornton Police Department)

BRIGHTON - A woman facing a felony child abuse charge after being accused of leaving her young son in a car for more than 14 hours on a sub-zero night may soon have supervised visits with him.

Nicole Carmon, 27, faces a single count of felony child abuse in the wake of the incident Dec. 16 and 17 when detectives believe her 2-year-old son spent roughly 14 hours in her car during a time several inches of snow fell and the temperature plunged as low as minus 8. The boy was suffering from hypothermia and frostbite when police officer found him in her snow-covered car.

Carmon told detectives that she downed six shots of vodka the evening before apparently abandoning her son in the parking lot of a Thornton strip mall, according to court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know.

Adams County Judge Michael A. Cox, in a court hearing Tuesday, allowed modification of a restraining order so that Carmon could have supervised visits with the boy and another child if she continues to meet conditions that have been imposed on her, including regular testing for alcohol and drugs.

Before agreeing, the judge told Carmon sternly that she has little room for error.

"Miss Carmon, I've got to warn you up front -- these people have bent over backward," Cox told her. "If there's any trouble, you know whats]'s going to happen, right?"

"Yes, your honor, I understand," Carmon responded.

Carmon is scheduled to return to court April 4 for a preliminary hearing. She declined to comment after leaving court.

Carmon, who has a history of alcohol-related offenses, is free after posting $50,000 bail.

The boy was treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado. The extent of his injuries are not known.

The first indication of trouble came the afternoon of Dec. 16 – just as a winter storm was moving toward the Denver area. According to Karla Begano, who babysits the little boy for Carmon, the woman called about 4:30 p.m. and asked if she could drop him off early. Begano said Carmon told her she wanted to get dinner before she had to report for her 7 p.m. shift at a strip club in Westminster.

But Carmon didn’t show.

Then, a little before 10 a.m. the next morning, Carmon showed up at Begano’s home. She wanted to know if the boy was there.

Begano called Westminster police. When officers questioned Carmon, she said she thought she had been in an accident somewhere along Washington Street between 100th Avenue and 120th Avenue.

As officers searched the area, they stopped at a Conoco filling station at the northwest corner of 120th and Washington. A manager pulled up surveillance video, and officers saw Carmon on it, walking up to the Conoco from the east, according to the affidavit obtained by 9Wants to Know. She entered the station, appearing “disheveled,” and “made comments that sounded like the word ‘Target’ and made pointing motions to the east,” according to the affidavit.

The document described her as unsteady on her feet, as “slightly crying or whimpering,” and suggested “she had the appearance of being under the influence of a drug or alcohol or both.”

She left the station walking west on 120th Avenue. According to the video, that was about 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 16.

After hearing this story the next morning, officers began searching the parking lots around the Target store located east of the Conoco. They discovered Carmon’s Ford Fusion parked in front of a Panda Express, covered by as much as six inches of snow. There were no tracks around the vehicle, and after officers approached they found the boy inside the car, partially buckled into a car seat.

The affidavit noted that, according to the National Weather Service, the temperature during the time in question ranged from a high of 9 degrees to a low of minus-8.

A 9Wants to Know examination of court records in three counties showed that Carmon’s issues with alcohol date back to the fall of 2008, when she was 18 years old. That’s when she was busted for underage drinking in Broomfield. She was cited for the same thing twice in Adams County in 2010.

She was cited for a disturbance in 2013 in Westminster that was described in court documents as alcohol-fueled, and she had two arrests for drinking and driving – the first in Sheridan in 2009. The most recent came in Thornton in October, after she allegedly pulled into a Taco Bell missing a tire.

A police report of that incident described her as being unable to stand without assistance.

