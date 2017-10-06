Officer accused of sexually assaulting woman he was supposed to be taking home

(Photo: Broomfield Police)

KUSA - Court records show a Westminster Police officer was supposed to be driving a woman home from the hospital when he instead stopped and allegedly sexually assaulted her outside of his patrol car in a residential area.



Curtis Arganbright, 40, is suspended without pay from Westminster PD following his arrest in August by Broomfield Police.



In a just-released arrest affidavit, Broomfield police say they were called to St., Anthony Hospital to do a rape kit on a woman on Aug. 24, alleging she had been sexually assaulted the night before.

It is 9NEWS policy not to name victims of sexual assault.



The woman told Broomfield Police she had gone to the emergency room at the same hospital the night before after “self-admitting for alcoholism,” the paperwork states. Hospital staff called police to report the woman had stolen something from the ER and Arganbright was dispatched.

According to the affidavit, the hospital decided not to press charges and Arganbright agreed to take the woman home. It was on the way to her house that the alleged sexual assault took place.



The woman told Broomfield officers that Arganbright pulled over to the side of the road near 144th Avenue and Zuni Street, told her to get out of the vehicle, and forced her into intercourse on the front bumper of his police car while handcuffed. According to the affidavit, the officer then forced the woman into oral sex also while outside of the police car.



The woman told officers that when Arganbright dropped her off at her home a short time later he said, “that she better not tell anyone about this.” She said he was referring to the assault.

The affidavit also states that Arganbright then gave the woman his business card and said “call him sometime.”



Court records show that GPS on the Arganbright’s car corresponded with the woman’s story and he did not contact dispatch about making the stop the night of the arrest.



Westminster Police Chief Tim Carlson held a press conference following Arganbright’s arrest.

“The alleged conduct described in this arrest sickens my soul,” he told reporters. “That it describes the conduct of an on-duty police officer of my department has left me numb.”

