Possible plea deal for teen accused in HS attack plot

Sienna Johnson. (Photo: File photo)

KUSA - A teenager accused of planning a Columbine-style attack at Mountain Vista High School in late 2015 is scheduled to be in court Wednesday after apparently reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Sienna Johnson, 17, was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The details of her plea agreement haven’t been made public.

That agreement must still be approved by District Judge Paul A. King.

Johnson and a classmate, Brooke Higgins, were accused of planning to carry out the attack on Dec. 17, 2015 – the last day of classes before the holiday break at the Douglas County school.

A tip led to their arrests.

Higgins, also 17, pleaded guilty last December to solicitation of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She was sentenced to three years in the Department of Youth Corrections.

During her sentencing hearing, prosecutors recited a Snapchat conversation between the two: “We have to get guns, get good at shooting them, plan out how we will get the most people. Then do it. Let's become best friends. Columbine part 2.”

RELATED: Chilling new details in planned attack at Mountain Vista High

A previously released arrest warrant affidavit in the case laid out the chilling details of the alleged plot.

According to the document, one source told investigators the attack was planned for mid-December because it was close to Christmas and it “would be the most ‘traumatic’ for everyone.”

Higgins also wrote that “a day did not go by that she did not think about killing herself or the people around her” and that “she wished she had done Columbine” with the two seniors who murdered a dozen students and a teacher at that Jefferson County school on April 20, 1999.

“Everything” in a journal kept by one of the Columbine killers “made sense to her,” according to the affidavit.

Higgins’ sentence to the Department of Youth Corrections was for the murder solicitation charge. Once that is complete, she is expected to begin what is known as a deferred judgment on the second felony charge, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. That sentence would require her to stay out of trouble for four years. If she does, that conviction could be wiped off her record. If she doesn’t, she could be sentenced to prison.

According to the affidavit, the plot came to light after someone using a system known as Text-A-Tip alerted authorities to the plans. On Dec. 9, 2015, Johnson was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado and placed on a mental health hold. A few days later, according to the affidavit, Johnson’s mother called authorities after discovering journals in two spiral notebooks that detailed the planned attack at Mountain Vista, a school of roughly 2,200 students.

A psychiatric nurse at the hospital later told authorities that Johnson told her she and Higgins went online in an effort to buy guns and that “there was a pact between the two girls to carry out the shooting no matter if one side was unavailable to participate,” according to the affidavit.

Johnson also told the nurse that “her plan was to kill her mother and sister prior to committing the shooting at the school” and that the two girls planned to kill themselves after attacking Mountain Vista.

Authorities then went to Higgins’ home, where they discovered a purple journal that detailed the plan.

In the journal, according to the affidavit, Higgins wrote that she’d been using cocaine, that she was sad, and “she was tired of everything and the only path with hope is one with evil, chaos and destruction.”

In another entry, she wrote that “many people deserve to be shot,” that she “needed to get a gun” and that “it was good she didn’t have one because she’d be dead or others would be,” according to the affidavit.

Although the girls initially planned the attack for Dec. 17, 2015, they later moved the plan to January of 2016 because they had been unable to get their hands on guns.

Johnson, in the meantime, told a detective that she thought the Columbine killers were “gods” and had begun practicing with a BB gun “in order to get used to holding a gun and the feeling of a gun,” according to the affidavit.

Higgins and Johnson were both originally charged as adults with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder under extreme indifference and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation.

Defense attorneys had portrayed the allegations against the girls as the equivalent of “thought” crimes. But it was clear in various court proceedings that prosecutors viewed the plot as much more serious, and the affidavit shows in one case multiple parallels to Columbine.

Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.

© 2017 KUSA-TV