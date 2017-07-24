Redwine told 9Wants to Know he was innocent
Just 10 weeks after Dylan Redwine disappeared, 9Wants to Know interviewed Mark Redwine. He's always maintained his innocence. But time and determined investigators finally built enough evidence that led to this weekend's arrest.
KUSA 9:42 PM. MDT July 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Taylor Swift expected in Denver for legal battle…Jul 24, 2017, 8:48 p.m.
-
For $105 million, you can own a 14er in ColoradoJul 24, 2017, 6:05 p.m.
-
AP sources: Trump speaks to advisers about firing SessionsJul 24, 2017, 9:15 p.m.