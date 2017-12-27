DPS: Bus driver who said she 'fell asleep' was really on her cell phone when she crashed

(Photo: SKY9)

DENVER - The Denver school bus driver who crashed her bus full of students into a parked car last Tuesday told investigators she fell asleep, but surveillance video shows a different story, school officials confirmed Wednesday.

According to an accident report obtained by 9Wants to Know, Nykeshia Gilliam, 32, told investigators she fell asleep and drifted off the left side of the road.

However, Will Jones, a spokesperson for Denver Public Schools, told 9Wants to Know the district’s transportation team reviewed surveillance video from the bus and it showed Gilliam was on her cell phone at the time of the crash.

“She had earbuds in and you can see her talking on the phone,” Jones said.

DPS has a strict policy prohibiting drivers from using their cell phones while driving.

Denver police said Gilliam was southbound on North Newport Street just south of East 19th Avenue when she collided with a parked car in front of a house and pushed that vehicle into the yard of another home.

Gilliam has been cited with careless driving.

The Denver Police Department’s report said she caused property damage in that yard.

No students were injured.

When 9Wants to Know reached Gilliam on her cell phone Wednesday, she hung up on the reporter before answering any questions.

Jones said Gilliam is no longer employed with the district. It was her second season driving for DPS.

