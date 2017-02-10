Time solves cold cases, prosecutor says

John Kellner (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - They are the cases so painful they can rip loved ones apart.

The questions with know clear answer.

18th Judicial District prosecutor John Kellner dedicates his life to solving them.

"Unfortunately there's no playbook for cold cases," he said.

Kellner has been at the forefront of some of our area's most notorious crimes -including the case of Yuon Malual, a Sudanese immigrant, father of five, shot and killed in 2011. Five men were convicted in the case in 2016.

"There's a lot of person challenge trying to bring those cases to justice that's you know very gratifying when you get there," he said.

Kellner said with cold cases time can be an enemy and an asset. In 2013, Kellner helped secure the conviction of Michael Medina, who killed his wife Kimberly in 1996. Police never found her.

"We had to prove that she was dead," he said.

She never reached out to her loved ones or family -Kellner's proof found in the passage of time.

"Things like that, actually, in a sad tragic way, go toward helping prove the case," he said.

He pointed out the paradox of modern policing. No matter how much forensic science evolves, people still, often, make the case.

"A lot of times in my experience the break in cold cases -it's not a new piece of forensic evidence. It's not DNA. It's a change in circumstance in the relationship between two people. "

Subtle shifts that can crack case when the right person can see them.

