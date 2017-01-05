Investigators look for man after ski assault

Jason Neerhof says a man attacked him while he was snowboarding with his daughter at Breckenridge on December 18. (Photo: Matt Renoux)

BRECKENRIDGE - In his nearly 20 years living and skiing in Breckenridge, Jason Neerhof never had anything happen like this..

"Right when I went to pass him, he made a real aggressive move, kinda similar like a road rage kinda move," Neeerhof said.

While skiing with his 10-year-old daughter on a beginner run at Breckenridge on December 18, Neerhof says a man on skis hit him on purpose after Neerhof passed him on the run.

"I felt his ski tumble, come across the front of my leg and it fully ruptured my quadriceps tendon."

Neerhof says the man even hit him with his ski pole while Neerhof lay injured on the ground.

"The ski rage and just the fact that somebody's that loaded up there, you know, and willing to do something like this is kinda troublesome for us," Neerhof said.

He now has to undergo serious surgery to repair his leg and this self-employed carpenter is losing income.

"I got a guy that's waiting on me to get to work and I can't," Neerhof said.

He says it's been a traumatic experience for his daughter.

"I mean, she's 10 years old and she watched, you know, somebody assault her dad and get away with it.," Neerhof said.

The Summit County Sheriff is investigating and working Vail Resorts to identify the assailant.

The Neerhof family has set up a GoFundMe page seeking donations while he remains too injured to work. For more information on the fund, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/the-neerhof-family.

"We accept the risks when we go out and ski and you know, you can get hurt. You know, I've been hurt skiing and mountain biking before but when somebody else does this to you, it's really hard to swallow," Neerhof said.

