Islamic State takes credit for New Year's attack at Istanbul nightclub

Makeshift memorial (Photo: Yasin Akgul, AFP/Getty Images)

The Islamic State claimed responsibility Monday for the shooting rampage at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day and left 39 dead and scores wounded, including an American who said he played dead to avoid additional gunshots.

Turkish police said they detained eight people in connection with the attack, but a manhunt for the gunman continued.

The attack was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria, the jihadist group said in a statement released through Aamaq News Agency, which has unofficial ties to the militants.

"The apostate Turkish government should know that the blood of Muslims shed with airplanes and artillery fire will, with God's permission, ignite a fire in their own land," according to the statement as translated by Reuters news service.

The gunman killed a police officer and a civilian outside the Reina club in the early hours of Jan. 1. He then entered the crowded club, firing at will with a long-barreled weapon. Reports said more than 500 people were packed into the venue.

A year of deadly attacks in Turkey

Some of the attack was captured on video, which shows the gunman dressed in black and carrying a backpack as he shoots the officer. Earlier reports said the gunman wore a Santa Claus costume, but officials dismissed that later. The video, which the AP obtained from the Haberturk newspaper, shows the assailant wearing a Santa Claus hat during part of the attack.

The shooting spree took place three weeks after twin bombings in Istanbul killed at least 45 people, most of them police officers.

At least 24 of those killed Sunday were from other countries, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported. Many were from the Middle East, including Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, although countries from India to Belgium reported their citizens among the casualties, the Associated Press reported.

Among the injured is a businessman from Greenville, Del. William Jacob Raak, 35, was visiting friends in Istanbul at the time of the attack. NBC News obtained video of Raak, on a stretcher, being placed in an ambulance at the scene.

"I was shot in the (expletive) leg, man," Raak says. "These crazy people came in shooting everything!"

Later, Raak spoke with NBC Philadelphia.

"Somebody said that there shots fired and I initially did not believe it until I saw the gunman and he started shooting up the whole place," Raak said. "I was shot on the ground. He was walking on a bench above my head."

Raak said didn't react after he was shot.

"I just let him shoot me," said Raak. "You just have to stay as calm as you can... I took a bullet."

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned “the terror attack in Istanbul’s Ortakoy neighborhood in the first hours of 2017” and offered condolences for those who died.

Contributing: Bart Jensen

Copyright 2016 KUSA