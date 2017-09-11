'It' shatters box office records

"It" shattered box office records over the weekend, earning $117.2 million. (Photo: Brooke, Palmer/WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT)

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - "It" shattered several box office records this weekend earning a whopping $123.1 million in North America and nearly $185 million globally.

The Stephen King adaption about a terrifying clown more than doubled the previous record for largest September opening and set a new record opening for a horror movie.

Back in 2015, "Hotel Transylvania 2," set the record for a September debut with $48.5 million. "Paranormal Activity 3" previously held the record for biggest horror opening, with $52.6 million in 2011.

Coming off a lackluster summer box office, "It" should have strong legs as word-of-mouth continues to spread. The horror film currently holds a 86-percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The weekend box office for "It" is even more remarkable given the movie only cost $35 million to produce. Warner Bros. says an "It" sequel is coming in 2019.

The biggest box office competition on the horizon for "It" is the Michael Keaton thriller "American Assassin" opening Friday as well as "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" and "The LEGO Ninjago Movie" opening September 22.

