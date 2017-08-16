It's National Roller Coaster Day

KUSA - August 16th is National Roller Coaster Day so we have been wondering about all things roller coaster.

According to Wikipedia, roller coasters were built to mimic the "Russian mountains" and the first ever roller coaster is located in St. Petersburg.

The ride quickly spread across the world making it to Coney Island in 1927 where the famous Cyclone opened.

In 1940, Lakeside Amusement Park debuted it's own version of the Cyclone and after seeing the Woodside Park roller coaster in Philadelphia in 1964, John Elitch and his wife decided to open a similar coaster in Denver.

We've come a long way in the last 77 years and now there are roller coasters all over the state.

It may be bit rainy today, but Coloradans are adventure seekers rain or shine so share your roller coaster picture and let us know which ride is your favorite by using #beon9.

Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio! https://t.co/DiHZhQPbL8 #Beon9 — Rodney Arnold ✍️ (@RealistRodney) August 16, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV