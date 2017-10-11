JCPenney hiring 750 seasonal workers in Colorado

KUSA - JCPenney is hiring 750 workers in Colorado in anticipation of the busy holiday shopping season, the company announced Wednesday in a press release.
To help fill the positions, JCPenney says it will be hosting its first-ever National Hiring Day job fair on Tuesday, October 17 from 2 to 8 p.m. The hiring event will take place in all locations with management holding interviews and making employment offers on-the-spot.
JCPenney says those interested should apply online at JCPCareers.com or at an in-store kiosk prior to the hiring event.
In September, JCPenney announced it would be hiring 40,000 seasonal workers across its 875 stores.
JCPenney has 21 locations across Colorado.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs