JCPenney hiring 750 seasonal workers in Colorado

JCPenney is hiring 40,000 workers, including 750 workers in Colorado, for the holiday shopping rush. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2012 Getty Images)

KUSA - JCPenney is hiring 750 workers in Colorado in anticipation of the busy holiday shopping season, the company announced Wednesday in a press release.

To help fill the positions, JCPenney says it will be hosting its first-ever National Hiring Day job fair on Tuesday, October 17 from 2 to 8 p.m. The hiring event will take place in all locations with management holding interviews and making employment offers on-the-spot.

JCPenney says those interested should apply online at JCPCareers.com or at an in-store kiosk prior to the hiring event.

In September, JCPenney announced it would be hiring 40,000 seasonal workers across its 875 stores.

JCPenney has 21 locations across Colorado.

© 2017 KUSA-TV