JeffCo Schools considers closing schools to save money

The Jefferson County School Board will consider closing schools to save $20 million. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

GOLDEN - When voters turned down another bond issue and mill levy increase on the ballot in November, Superintendent Dan McMinimee knew tough choices would be coming in the Jefferson County School District to find ways to save money.

"This is basically a first pass at a way that we can solve some of our financial problems," McMinimee said. "Our goal this evening is to give them some opportunities to weigh different options that they have."

McMinimee says the district needs to cut at least $25 million per year. He says the district has buildings that are not close to capacity while there are other areas where growth has overcrowded buildings in other areas.

"The result of enrollment shifts in our district and having more schools and fewer students presents a really interesting dynamic for us," McMinimee said.

The superintendent says JeffCo must find ways to increase compensation for all staff members, not just teachers. McMinimee feels JeffCo has fallen behind other districts when it comes to compensation.

He says if a plan is approved to close buildings, it will likely involved less than 200 staff members. The name and number of potential schools closed will be announced at the school board meeting Thursday night.

McMinmee knows this will be difficult for school communities to accept.

"It will be a disruption to some families short term, but hopefully, long-term, those families will see the benefits of having high quality educators in classrooms their kids can access," McMinimee said.

