J.J. Abrams returning to 'Star Wars'

Director J.J. Abrams, seen here at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, is returning to direct "Star Wars: Episode IX." (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. - Star Wars fans, rejoice!

J.J. Abrams is returning to a galaxy far, far away.

The acclaimed director will return to direct and co-write "Star Wars: Episode IX."

Abrams will conclude the trilogy he began in 2015 with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

Abrams will co-write Episode IX with Chris Terrio.

Colin Trevorrow, director of "Jurassic World," had been working as writer and director of Episode IX until he was removed earlier in September.

Episode IX is set to arrive in theaters on May 24, 2019.

In the meantime, fans are counting down the days (http://bit.ly/1pFbtDC) until the eighth episode, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," on December 15.

