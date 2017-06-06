KUSA
J.J. Watt slams the NFL Top 100 Players ranking

June 06, 2017

HOUSTON – Houston Texans star J.J. Watt took exception to being ranked among the top players in the NFL since he missed most of the 2016 season with a back injury.

Watt was ranked No. 35 among the NFL’s Top 100 players list produced by the NFL Network. The rankings are voted on each season by the players themselves.

 

 

 

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was No. 3 in the 2016 rankings and the top defender on the list.

It is a big drop from year-to-year, but it seems that Watt’s peers think enough of him from the three games he appeared in last season.

Watt called the list "a joke" for ranking him as high as it did. He wasn't the only one criticizing the ranking.

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris thought the NFL could do better.

 

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Robert Ayers thinks a lot of Watt, but argued that he should not have been ranked ahead of his teammate defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who was ranked No. 52.

 

 

 

 

Watt teammate and fellow defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney was ranked 49 after his breakout season last year. There are still 30 players that need to be revealed.

Should the NFL reconsider how the voting is done?

