Judge: Women can go topless in Fort Collins

THE COLORADOAN - A federal judge in Denver blocked the Fort Collins ban on female toplessness Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson wrote the ordinance — which mandates women will not knowingly expose their breasts in public — is rooted in discrimination against women.

"Thus, it perpetuates a stereotype ingrained in our society that female breasts are primarily objects of sexual desire whereas male breasts are not," Jackson wrote.

Jackson granted the plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction and said it's likely to succeed at a permanent injunction. He wrote he would likely find the ordinance unconstitutional when the case goes to trial.

