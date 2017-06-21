June is National Safety Month

Two men talk to their coworker at the office (Photo credit should read JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER - More than 40,000 Coloradans are injured on the job every year.

Ellen Sarvay from Pinnacol Assurance, Colorado's workers' comp provider, gave us some do's and don'ts to keep the workplace safe.

Sleep: It's not just important for morning news anchors.

Disasters like Three-Mile Island, the Challenger explosion, and the Exxon Valdez oil spill were caused by sleep deprivation.

If you don't sleep for a 24-hour period, it's equal to a Blood Alcohol Content level of.1 (that’s over the DUI rate).

Ergonomics: The most common workplace injury in Colorado is a strain.

It's not just the "lift with your legs" advice that's being ignored, ergonomics are a big deal.

Nutrition: You have to eat well and at the right time.

This is the one issue in workplace safety that requires the most planning.

Pinnacol first noticed trends in the ski industry where workplace injuries generally happen around 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

They drew a connection between low blood sugar and its affect on people finding the mid-morning or mid-day slump to be true across all industries.

