Just 2 Colorado hotels make Forbes' new 5-star list

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs and the Little Nell Hotel in Aspen were the only Colorado hotels to be given five stars on a new list of the world's top hotels.

The Forbes Travel Guide also awarded five stars to the Broadmoor's Penrose Restaurant and another five stars for its spa, and the Broadmoor was the only Colorado hotel receiving five stars each for its hotel, restaurant and spa.

“What an honor it is to receive this Triple Crown of distinction from Forbes,” says Broadmoor President and CEO Jack Damioli, in a statement.

Also receiving five stars on the list was the Little Nell's Element 47 restaurant.

