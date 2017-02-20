Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder suspect arraignment set for Tuesday

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Smith County Jail)

Justice for Kayla Gomez, the 10-year-old East Texas girl killed in November 2016 allegedly by a family member, continues Tuesday.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia's arraignment is set for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 241st District Court in Tyler. He was indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury on Jan. 26 for capital murder in connection with Kayla's death.

CBS19 received a copy of the indictment-- it revealed he allegedly committed or was attempting to sexually assault her and that he hit her with a blunt object, then drowned her.

Kayla’s body was found Nov. 5, 2016, four days after she went missing, in a well on the property where Zavala-Garcia, 24, lived in the 22100 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2493 (Old Jacksonville Highway) in Bullard. Zavala-Garcia, who was related to Kayla by marriage, was reportedly among the last people to see her before she went missing from the foyer of Bullard First Assembly on U.S. Highway 69.

Her disappearance and subsequent death prompted a huge outpouring of support from the community, with hundreds turning out for a community wide search the Saturday after she went missing.

Several hundred people gathered Nov. 10, 2016, at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church in Tyler as Kayla Gomez-Orozco was put to rest.

Last Friday, Zavala-Garcia climbed a basketball goal on the recreational roof and refused to come down.

A Tyler Fire Department ladder truck was called in and assisted Smith Co. deputies in getting the inmate down, along with a crisis intervention officer. The inmate put up a fight, including throwing a few punches.





He was brought down within about an hour.

This incident comes just two weeks after the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) ordered the county to let all inmates out of handcuffs - including those considered high-risk. Sheriff Larry Smith told CBS19 he will be contacting TCJS, asking designated inmates be required to wear cuffs at all times, including recreation period, so this never happens again.

