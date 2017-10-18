Kenny Chesney announces big Denver show

Kenny Chesney performs onstage on September 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - Kenny Chesney is coming back to Denver.

Chesney announced his "Trip Around the Sun Tour" on Wednesday morning. The tour is sure to be one of the biggest music tours of 2018.

The tour will make a Denver stop on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Thomas Rhett, a country music star himself, will open for Chesney along with Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday, October 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Every online ticket purchase comes with one CD copy of Chesney's new album "Live In No Shoes Nation."

