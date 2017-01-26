Keystone extends ski season by a week

Skiing at night at Keystone (Photo: NEIL PODOLL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Citing a record amount of snow, Keystone Resort said it will extend its ski season by a week to April 16.

Keystone, owned by Broomfield-based Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN), said it's received more than 80 inches of snow so far in January to go along with the 81 inches it received last month.

“We’ve received more than 13 feet of snow in December and January, the second highest combined total ever for those two months. With such an impressive and historic amount of snowfall at Keystone, we are delighted to extend our season through Easter," aid Mike Goar, vice president and COO for Keystone, in a statement.

The heavy snow in the last two months is a boon for the Colorado ski industry, which didn't enjoy a very good early season for snow.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal