Killeen PD arrest 4 juveniles, 4 adults in large mall fight

Sofia Marie Morales (Top Left), Khalil Donzell Lowe (Top Right), Robert Lewis Webb, Jr (Bottom Left), Rmonte Tyshonn Alcorn (Bottom right)

KILLEEN, Texas - Four juveniles and four adults have been arrested in connection to large fight that broke out Saturday evening in Killeen Mall food court.

Police arrested 20-year-old Sofia Marie Morales of Belton, 18-year-old Khalil Donzell Lowe, 17-year-old Robert Lewis Webb, and 17-year-old Rmonte Tyshonn Alcorn, all three of Temple. The other four juveniles arrested were also from Temple.





Killeen police said that 30-45 adults and juveniles were reportedly involved in the incident.

No word from Killeen PD if any other suspects will be arrested or if there are any more charges will be filed.

© 2017 KCEN-TV