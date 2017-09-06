Kohl's announces Amazon partnership

Kohl's announced Wednesday a partnership with Amazon for a "smart home experience." (Photo: NBC)

Retailer Kohl's announced on Wednesday a new partnership with online giant Amazon.

Starting in October, shoppers will be able to purchase Amazon devices, such as the Echo, directly from Amazon in Kohl's stores.

Kohl's says the "smart home experience" will begin to rollout first in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Kohl's goal is to have 1,000-foot areas inside their stores dedicated to Amazon products including the Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV and Fire tablets.

"We believe in the power of our store portfolio and know that our future as a best-in-class omnichannel retailer will be driven by how inventive, compelling and unique we can make our store experience," said Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief merchandising and customer officer.

"Kohl's and Amazon share a customer obsession," Gass added in a statement.

© 2017 KUSA-TV