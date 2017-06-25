Lakewood apartment residents still homeless after roof collapse a week ago

LAKEWOOD - It's been a week since the roof collapse at a Lakewood apartment building that left dozens of people without a home.

The owner of Maplewood Village Apartments paid for many of them to stay at a nearby motel while repairs are done - at least, until Monday morning.

Those at the motel are on the hunt for somewhere to live, since it might be six months until their homes are livable again.

Jeremy Rudolph has spent the last six days in room 2001 at the motel where the owner put he and several others up after the collapse.

"It is what it is, I guess," Rudolph says.

He's one of over 80 people displaced after the building's roof collapsed at his apartment complex. He says he's just happy to have a place to go back to for the last week.

He was briefly allowed back in his house earlier this week but he's still not home.

"I've been able to grab a couple of valuables," he says.

Coincidentally, he's no stranger to the motel he currently calls home. When he moved to Colorado two years ago, he stayed in the very same motel while he worked to find a home.

"I actually stayed in 107," he says. "It's kind of been full-circle for me."

He never imagined he'd be back, though.

The owner of the complex - who asked us not to use his name in order to speak to 9NEWS - paid about $25,000 for Rudolph and the others to stay at the motel - until Monday at 11 a.m.

"All I've really been told," Rudolph says, "is that I need to find a place for six months."

He worries about his neighbors - and the struggles that displaced families are up against.

"Like, how are you going to find a place for five people - or, like, three people, and a baby, and a dog and a bird - and a cat?" he asks.

Still, he's optimistic.

"It might be bad right now, but I always look for the bright side," he continues.

And for him? The bright side is landing on his own two feet.

"It's feeling a little bit of independence and doing it all on my own - trying at least," he says. "That's the coolest part is making it."

Rudolph lives in the building where the roof collapsed. Those displaced also including people living in a second building that was evacuated as a precaution.

Both had shingles stacked on their roofs - ahead of a repair project. Inspectors are looking into whether too much weight caused the collapse.

Luckily, none of the tenants will be required to pay rent if they aren't living in their units, the owner tells 9NEWS.

Those displaced from the second building could move in as early as Monday - those from Rudolph's building could be displaced for up to six months.

