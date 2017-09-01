Lakewood instrument company names new CEO

(Photo: Mesa Labs Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Mesa Laboratories Inc. of Lakewood has named a new CEO.

The maker of monitoring instruments (Nasdaq: MLAB) said Gary Owens will become CEO today, replacing John Sullivan, who's served as CEO since 2009.

Sullivan will become chairman of the company's board of directors.

Owens joined Mesa Labs in March as chief operating officer.

"Our story is one of growth: growth in our capability to serve customers, growth in our teams, growth in our businesses, and as a result, growth in our shareholder value," Owens said in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2evfJIz

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal