Larimer County sheriff puts focus on transients after woman's death

Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith (Photo: Courtesy photo)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Larimer County's top law enforcement official took to social media at 2 a.m. Friday to lambaste Fort Collins leadership and service providers who "enable and encourage" criminality among transient people and travelers.

Sheriff Justin Smith's post came a day after Fort Collins police announced the arrest of Jeffrey Etheridge, a recently arrived transient man and convicted felon accused of sexually assaulting and killing 23-year-old Heather "Helena" Hoffmann.

"I assure you, it's no coincidence that our community, with a record low unemployment rate, is overrun by intentionally unemployed transients, preying on community members like Helena," Smith wrote. " ...The time for talk is over — as a community, we must demand immediate action to prevent more tragedies like the rape and murder of Helena from occurring again in our communities."

In his 876-word Facebook commentary calling on residents to "band together and demand changes in public policy," Smith stopped short of providing specifics on what he thinks needs to change to quell community unease and diminish criminal behaviors within a segment of Northern Colorado's population.

