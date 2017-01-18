Lawmakers wary of request to raise Colorado pot sales tax

DENVER (AP) - Some Colorado lawmakers are skeptical of a request by the governor to raise pot sales taxes to help raise money for public schools.
Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper's administration says the measure can help fill an anticipated $106 million deficit in K-12 funding in the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Some lawmakers said Wednesday they worry that raising a special sales tax on recreational pot could drive sales into the black market.
Others say the state must find a way to permanently fund public schools from the state's general fund.
The deficit stems from a constitutional amendment that will reduce residential property taxes that fund education - even as Colorado housing values skyrocket.
