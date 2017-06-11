Learning from tragedy: Review board to focus on domestic violence

violence at home (Photo: coehm)

DENVER - Learning from tragedy. It's the goal of a new board created to protect people from domestic violence.

In 2016, Denver reached a ten-year high of domestic violence-related homicides.

In an attempt to reverse this trend, Governor Hickenlooper signed a new law that creates a domestic violence fatality review board.

Once the board is formed, it will look at all aspects of these types of homicides. That includes what was happening in the home, school and at work leading up to the homicide.

The goal is that by looking at previous cases in which victims of domestic violence were killed, they can prevent similar tragedies in the future.

