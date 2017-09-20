Legendary boxer Jake LaMotta dies at 95

Boxer Jake LaMotta attends a special screening of "Raging Bull" to celebrate it's 25th anniversary and DVD release on January 27, 2005 in New York City. LaMotta died Wednesday at age 95. (Photo: Peter Kramer, 2005 Getty Images)

MIAMI - Jake LaMotta, the former middleweight champion whose life was depicted in the movie "Raging Bull," has died at the age of 95.

Denise Baker, LaMotta's wife, says LaMotta died from complications of pneumonia at a Miami-area hospital, the Associated Press reports.

LaMotta's career boxing record was 83-19-4 record with 30 knockouts.

LaMotta, nicknamed the Bronx Bull, held the middleweight championship from 1949 to 1951.

He fought Sugar Ray Robinson six times, handing Robinson his first defeat.

"Raging Bull," directed by Martin Scorsese, won Robert DeNiro an Oscar for his portrayal of LaMotta. The 1980 film was nominated for eight Oscars overall including Best Picture and Best Director.

Jake LaMotta poses with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro on the set of RAGING BULL in 1979. #RIP pic.twitter.com/fZNqM2CBcO — Tribeca (@Tribeca) September 20, 2017

