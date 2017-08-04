Let's talk about the most expensive neighborhood in Denver

This picture might do as good of a job summing up the Golden Triangle neighborhood as any: there are two luxury apartment complexes and some cranes, which will likely be used to build more! (Photo: Allison Sylte, KUSA)

KUSA - The posh, cultural Golden Triangle neighborhood is pretty much Denver's equivalent of New York City's Upper West Side.

While not officially recognized by the city of Denver, Golden Triangle is generally considered to be bounded by Colfax Avenue to the north, Speer Boulevard to the west and south and Broadway/Lincoln to the east. Some estimates include Civic Center Park in the boundaries.

MAP: Some of the attractions in the Golden Triangle

History

View of the Byers - Evans House Museum (Long Hoeft architects, built 1883) at 13th and Bannock Streets in the Golden Triangle Neighborhood. Italianate features include a covered porch / balcony, widow's walks, chimneys, a cornice, and entablature. (Photo: Whitacre, Roger)

The Golden Triangle is one of Denver’s oldest neighborhoods, with a history going back to the 1880s. Like a lot of older areas of the Mile High City, you’ll still find quite a few bungalows and cool Victorian homes – that is, in addition to the ever-present array of cranes that have invaded Denver in general.

The thing that truly made the Golden Triangle into what it is today was the development of Civic Center Park. This was the brainchild of then-Mayor Robert Speer, who championed having a park based on the City Beautiful ideals he saw at the Chicago World’s Fair and during his trips to Europe.

Mayor Robert W. Speer walks in an Episcopal funeral procession with a man and priests in vestments in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Rhoads, Harry Mellon, 1880)

Speer was the mayor between 1904 and 1912, and then ran for mayor in again 1916 – and held the job until he died in 1918 during an influenza outbreak. You can also thank Mayor Speer for cleaning up Cherry Creek – which was basically an open sewer before he decided to take some action.

The Golden Triangle neighborhood began turning into the swanky spot you see now in the 1990s when the Denver Central Library was completed and new condos, restaurants and other developments started springing up in this urban space.

View of the Golden Triangle Neighborhood of Denver, Colorado; shows Cherry Creek, businesses, dwellings, Capitol Hill apartment high rises, the Colorado State Capitol, and the Denver Art Museum taken in 1982. (Photo: Whitacre, Roger)

Real Estate

Golden Triangle is Denver's priciest neighborhood, with median rents at about $2,100 for a one-bedroom. Homes for sale there are priced all over the map, from 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condos for $219,000 to penthouses with a price tag of more than $4.3 million.

And more homes are on the way. Among several developments going on in the Golden Triangle is TriVista, a 7-story, 322-unit luxury apartment complex that broke ground last February; a 302-unit, 16-story apartment complex that broke ground in January; and Eviva Cherokee, a 275-unit, 18-story complex that "topped out" last November.

One thing you'll find a lot of in the Golden Triangle neighborhood? Luxury apartments, like the one advertised on this building off Broadway. (Photo: Allison Sylte, KUSA)

The neighborhood's upscale vibe is due to a number of factors: It's home to some of Denver's most prominent cultural institutions, including the Denver Art Museum, Denver Central Library and History Colorado, as well as various art galleries and theaters.

It also houses Galvanize, the Denver-based coding school founded by 9News Leader of the Year Jim Deters that has been on a serious growth tear, recently expanding to both Phoenix and New York.

And it's a hub for commercial real estate deals. Last December, the office building that primarily houses Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield's space sold for $80 million; and just last June, Via Apartments, a 200-unit complex was acquired for $60 million — both hefty price tags showcasing Denver's hot market these days.

The sprawling Beauvallon Condominums in Denver are some of the most recognizeable pieces of high-priced real estate in the Golden Triangle. (Photo: Allison Sylte, KUSA)

Stuff to do

Many people make a weekend of visiting Denver's Golden Triangle district, staying at the ART Hotel, the first luxury hotel in the neighborhood.

That's because, in addition to its cultural appeal, Golden Triangle is also a go-to place for fine dining and restaurants. Zagat recently put a list together of the 13 best restaurants near the Denver Art Museum, such as Italian spot Lo Stella; Southern hospitality joint Sassafras American Eatery; and Charcoal Restaurant, to name a few.

The luxurious ART hotel in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. (Photo: Allison Sylte, KUSA)

For the less upscale, there are options too, such as Rise and Shine café, Torchy's Tacos, The Fainting Goat, Armida's, DiFranco's, Cuba Cuba Café, among others.

Beer and cocktail lovers also have the pick of the litter: LowDown Brewery, Pint's Pub, Stoney's Bar & Grill, Dazzle — all are prime options for taking in a drink after a visit to one of the area's numerous museums or art galleries. And there's one more that was just added to the mix: Chef John Tesar, a four-time James Bear award nominee and two-time "Top Chef" contestant recently opened a high-end sports bar called Element Kitchen & Cocktail.

Golden Triangle also houses several local (and upscale) businesses, too, such as Denver Diamonds & Jewelry, City Futons, The Shops at 9th Avenue and Bulthaup.

Armida's is probably Denver's best-known karaoke bar, with the chance to make a fool of yourself on stage seven days a week. (Photo: Allison Sylte, KUSA)

Just for fun ...

We've talked a lot about the Golden Triangle neighborhood, now let's take a look inside!

Former Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony used to live in a penthouse at the Prado building near West 11th Avenue and Cherokee Street, and the property and its Mile High views were featured on MTV Cribs!

You can watch the episode below:

