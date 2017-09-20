Linda Hamilton, Schwarzenegger return to ‘Terminator' franchise

Linda Hamilton, seen here in 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," is returning to the franchise says James Cameron. (Photo: Zade Rosenthal, Tri-Star Pictures)

Terminator lovers, rejoice!

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are returning to the beloved movie franchise, James Cameron tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Hamilton starred as Sarah Connor in 1984's "The Terminator" and 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." Schwarzenegger returned to the franchise for 2015's "Terminator Genisys."

Director James Cameron, who helmed the first two Terminator movies and was once married to Hamilton, announced the news a private event in Los Angeles.

"As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return," Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter. "There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an an example of that for women."

Cameron, who is currently directing four sequels to "Avatar," will hand off directing duties to "Deadpool" director Tim Miller for a 2019 release, USA Today reports.

