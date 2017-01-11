Lindsey Vonn returns to the World Cup this weekend

At a venue nicknamed "Lake Lindsey", Vonn celebrates on the podium after a Super G victory at Lake Louise, Alberta, on Dec. 5, 2010. (Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND, AFP/Getty Images)

KUSA - Lindsey Vonn has been back on the slopes training, now she's confirmed she will be racing again after two months mending a broken arm.

Vonn confirmed today she will be racing in the World Cup in Austria.

I'm so excited to be racing this weekend!!! https://t.co/3GWPfVMHtF — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) January 11, 2017

She posted to Twitter this morning she is excited to be racing this weekend.

She will compete in a downhill race Saturday according to the U.S. Ski Team.

Vonn hasn't raced in 11 months after injuring her knee last February.

She also broke her arm during training in November - two weeks before she was supposed to make a comeback at speed races in Canada.

(© 2017 KUSA)