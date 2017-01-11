KUSA
Close

Lindsey Vonn returns to the World Cup this weekend

Erica Tinsley, KUSA 12:50 PM. MST January 11, 2017

KUSA - Lindsey Vonn has been back on the slopes training, now she's confirmed she will be racing again after two months mending a broken arm.

Vonn confirmed today she will be racing in the World Cup in Austria.

She posted to Twitter this morning she is excited to be racing this weekend.

She will compete in a downhill race Saturday according to the U.S. Ski Team.

Vonn hasn't raced in 11 months after injuring her knee last February.

She also broke her arm during training in November - two weeks before she was supposed to make a comeback at speed races in Canada.

 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories