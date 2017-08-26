WFAA Breaking News

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Food truck goes up in flames at Aurora intersectionAug 26, 2017, 12:59 p.m.
-
Pedestrian killed in downtown hit-and-runAug 26, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
Rockport, Texas, mayor: At least one death from HarveyAug 24, 2017, 9:09 a.m.